BBC rejects complaints over Strictly Come Dancing's same-sex pairing

The BBC has rejected complaints about Strictly Come Dancing's first same sex couple in last year's show.

The 2020 series featured Olympic boxer Nicola Adams as part of Strictly's first all female-pairing.

Nicola danced with Katya Jones in the competition and while the vast majority showed their support a small minority felt the need to object.

The BBC has revealed it had complaints about "blatant projection of homosexuality" on the show.

The channel dismissed the objections, ruling them as "not upheld" in its latest report.

"We've received complaints from some viewers about a same-sex pairing on the programme," the BBC had commented previously on the issue.

Responding, they said: "Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

"We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise.

"Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate.

"The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine."

On signing up for the show, Nicola said last year: “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

"I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.

"People might know me from my work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dancefloor too.

"I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Nicola and Katya were ultimately forced to quit the competition on medical grounds.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year for a new series.