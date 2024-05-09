New Channel 5 drama The Feud to star Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones

Channel 5 has announced brand new six-part drama The Feud, starring Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones.

The Feud features Emma and John Barnett, portrayed by Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones, who seem to lead a perfect existence in Shelbury Drive with their teenage daughter Beth, a role taken by newcomer Megan Trower.

They enjoy close relationships with their neighbours Sonia and Alan, played by Amy Nuttall and Ray Fearon, and also cherish their bond with the elderly Derek and Barbara, brought to life by James Fleet and Tessa Peake-Jones.

However, beneath the surface of this tranquil neighbourhood, discord simmers. The Barnett’s plans to extend their kitchen soon escalates tensions, uncovering hidden animosities and dangerous secrets.

The Feud intricately weaves a tale of aspiration that descends into obsession, paranoia, and dread, illustrating how a single architectural choice triggers a series of catastrophic events that affect the entire street.

Further cast include Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as scorned police officer PC Gallagher, Larry Lamb as Emma’s wheeler-dealer father Terry, Alex Macqueen as oddball neighbour Nick, and Chris Gascoyne as intimidating builder Lee. Judith Alexander, Joel Beckett, and newcomers Luke Hammond and Joel Kai Ali round off The Feud’s cast.

The Feud has started filming in Newcastle and is set to air on Channel 5 in 2025.

Jill Halfpenny said: “The spiral that we see Emma’s world take in The Feud, from one seemingly innocent situation to life altering revelations, is something I can’t wait to dive into! Getting to work in the Northeast with the teams at Channel 5 and Lonesome Pine, along with the rest of this brilliant cast, is a joy.”

Written and created by Aschlin Ditta (The Inheritance, The Catherine Tate Show, Doc Martin), the series will be directed by Andy de Emmony (Vigil, Lucky Man, The Nest) with Lesley Douglas producing for Lonesome Pine Productions.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 said: “Neighbourly disputes happen every day. The Feud takes that premise and runs with it to its extreme limit. What starts as an innocuous renovation triggers an extraordinary sequence of events. We’re excited to work with the wonderful team at Lonesome Pine again to bring this great story and stellar cast to the Channel 5 audience.”