Choir Sing Along With Us

Here's a preview at this weekend's BGT 2020 semi-final and acts.

Tonight sees the 2020 semi-finals continue with the next of eight contestants appearing for a place in the final.

They will be appearing in front of a socially distant line up of judges - David Walliams, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden

There will also be a special virtual audience who will appear in the studio behind the judges.

The eight contestants will be performing for two spots in the final - one selected by the judges and the other by viewers at home who will be able to vote as the show airs.

But who is performing this evening? The contestants on this evening's line up include singer Sirine Jahangir, variety act Dario Grappeggia and musical trio Ember Trio.

They're joined by comedian Myra Dubois who gets Amanda Holden on stage for her act, dance troupe X1X Crew from India, magic act Magical Bones and singer Bhim Niroula.

Completing the latest line up is choir Sign Along With Us, who are David's golden buzzer act.

Who will make it through to the final alongside comedian Steve Royle and dance duo Aaron & Jasmine?

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals will continue at 8PM on Saturday, September 12 on ITV.

Alongside the acts there will be a special guest performance from James Arthur & Sigala.

The shows will then continue weekly leading to a grand live final in October where one act will win a £250,000 prize and spot on the Royal Variety Performance.