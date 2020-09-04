Britain's Got Talent spoilers: See first look at Saturday's semi-final line up

Here's a first look at this weekend's Britain's Got Talent semi-final and contestants.

Tonight sees the 2020 semi-finals begin with the first of eight acts performing for a place in the final.

They will be appearing in front of a socially distant set of judges - Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, who is sitting in for Simon Cowell.

There will also be a special virtual audience who appear in the studio via special screens.

The eight acts will be performing for two places in the final - one chosen by the judges and the other by viewers at home who will be able to vote once the show airs.

But who is performing? The eight contestants on tonight's line up are...

Fayth Ifil - a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

Imen Siar - a singer from Croydon.

James & Dylan Piper - A father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

James Stott - a danger magic act from Yorkshire who previously shocked the judges with his audition.

Steve Royle - a comedian from Manchester

SOS From The Kids -a choir from Hampshire aged between 4 and 16.

Urban Turtles - a dance act from South London

Yakub - 10-year-old dancer Yakub from Stratford Upon Avon.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals will begin at 8PM on Saturday, September 5 on ITV.

They will then continue weekly leading to a grand live final in October.