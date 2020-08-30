Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire.

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

The Coven are a dance act from across the UK.

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

Sign Along With Us - GOLDEN BUZZER - Choir

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon

Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo from London

Amanda and Miracle , Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Here's a run down of the Britain's Got Talent 2020 Top 40 acts who will be in the semi-finals next week.

The BGT 2020 semi-finalists were unveiled by the judges tonight and in true form the usual cliches were out in force.

"It's not good news... it's great news," David told one group.

Celebrations duly followed however it's only just starting for the successful acts as from next Saturday they'll be battling it out for a space in the grand final.

Joining them in the semi-finals will be this year's five lucky golden buzzer acts, who got a pass straight through to the next stage from their auditions.

There's choir Sign Along With Us (chosen by David Walliams), 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil (picked by Simon Cowell), 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid (selected by Alesha Dixon), mother and daughter duo Honey & Sammy (chosen by Amanda Holden) and act 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay (Ant and Dec's act).

As always, up for grabs is a spot on the Royal Variety Show and a cash prize, this year worth £250,000.

Amongst the 40 acts are plenty of the usual singers and dancers, but a huge variety too, including

> Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalists: Meet ALL acts in the semi-finals here.

But who will make the live final and which ONE act will be crowned the Britain's Got Talent 2020 winner?

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals air from Saturday, September 5 on ITV.

The semi-finals will air weekly with eight acts competing and two acts will make it through.

The ten finalists will then go head to head in the grand finale in October.

As always, it'll be the public who decide the top acts each evening and ultimately who wins BGT 2020 this year.