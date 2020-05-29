Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back tonight for round eight of the auditions.

Tonight sees the last bumper episode of try outs on ITV from 8PM with a final selection of acts going before the judges.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell are once again back in their seats behind the judges' desk with Ant and Dec returning to watch on from the sidelines.

As always, acts will need three or more yeses to get through with the golden buzzers now all used up.

Those performing in tonight's BGT include Kai Hou who even by BGT standards has a unique talent with his hoop act.

We also meet singer Belinda Davids, magician & Hypnotist Damien O'Brien and Dev, the ruler of Hell.

More of the final set of acts hoping to make the live shows are singer Imen Siar, Skin & Blister Sisters and musician duo Mr and Mrs Brilliant.

Who will get through? Find out this evening on ITV!

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with the latest episode of Britain's Got Talent: Unseen on the ITV Hub straight after.

The BGT 2020 live shows will take place later this year.

The public will ultimately crown this year's winner who will enjoy a £250,000 cash prize plus a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.