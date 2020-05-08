Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back tonight for round five of the auditions.

Tonight sees the latest bumper episode on ITV from 8PM with a total of nine acts going before the judges.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell return to their usual spots behind the judges' desk while Ant and Dec will be back watching on from the sidelines as always.

Acts will need three or more yeses to get through although there's also the golden buzzer which will see five acts sent straight into the live shows.

So far Amanda, Ant and Dec, Simon and David have all hit the golden buzzer this year, leaving just Alesha still to use it - could she do so tonight?

Advertisements

Acts going before the panel include D Day Juniors who are a War time vocal group set up by BGT alumni D Day Darlings.

They are made up of 20 members aged between 6 and 16 from the Midlands who perform an original song called ‘Pass it on’ which is about passing the message forward and making new songs about remembrance.

We also meet a disco dinosaur called Dario the Dino who is hoping to prove that his talent is most definitely not extinct!

Further contestants appearing this weekend are Soldiers of Swing (Vince and Lee), comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, dog act Amanda and Miracle, Hot Lobster and Ryan Tracey

Who will get through? Find out this evening on ITV!

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with online spin-off show Unseen airing on ITV Hub straight after.