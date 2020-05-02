Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back tonight for round four of the auditions.

Tonight sees the latest bumper episode on ITV from 8PM with a total of nine acts going before the judges.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell are back behind the judges' desk while Ant and Dec will be watching on from the sidelines as always.

Acts will need three or more yeses to get through although there's also the golden buzzer which will see five acts sent straight into the live shows.

So far Simon, David and Ant and Dec have all hit the golden buzzer, leaving Alesha, and Amanda still to use it - could they do so tonight?

Among the contestants hoping so are a dance duo take the judges by surprise and a children's choir which leave the panel in tears with a powerful song.

We also meet dance act Urban Turtles and the Chineke! Junior Orchestra, made up of 65 members aged between 11 and 22 from London.

Further acts hoping for a yes include mother and daughter singing duo Honey and Sammy, singing bird puppets Birds of Paradise and dancing pairs Audrey & Antony and Katherine & Joe O’Malley.

There's also magic from Magical Bones and BGT's oldest ever act as 96-year-old Nora Barton sings while her daughter Pam plays the piano.

Who will get through? Find out this evening on ITV!

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with more Unseen auditions available to stream straight after online via the ITV Hub.