Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back tonight for round three of the auditions.

Tonight sees the latest bumper episode on ITV from 8PM with another set of acts going before the judges.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell return behind the judges' desk while Ant and Dec will be back watching on from the sidelines.

As always, acts need three or more yeses to get through although there's also the golden buzzer which will see five acts sent straight through to the live shows.

Only David Walliams and Ant & Dec have hit the golden buzzer already - but who will be next?

One of the acts performing this Saturday night are dance duo 14-year-old Billy and 12-year-old Chantelle.

They perform to Katie Thompson's Heaven Is A Place On Earth, but will their angelic smiles and heavenly moves be enough to get them through to the next round?

Another act appearing on tonight's episode is scientist and magician, Kevin Quantum who shows off a fiery invention that has Simon branding him "crazy".

Other contestants include Jonny Berliner, Bhim Niroula, Elite Elton, Class Dynamix, Allan Finnegan, The Coven and singer Fayth Ifel.

Who will get through? Find out this evening on ITV!

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with Unseen available straight after on the ITV Hub.