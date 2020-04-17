Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back tonight for round two of the auditions.

Tonight sees another bumper episode on ITV from 8PM with nine more acts going before the judges.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell are all back on the panel while Ant and Dec are once again watching on from the sidelines.

As always, acts need three or more yeses to get through although there's also the golden buzzer which will see five acts sent straight through to the live shows.

David Walliams has already used his button but that still leaves four automatic places in the semi-finals up for grabs for the very best acts.

Contestants hoping to get through in tonight's auditions include The Mini Beez, James Stott, Aidan McCann, Clare Harrison McCartney and Wesley Williams.

Also going before the judges are Shalom Chorale, Jon Courtenay, Beth Porch and Jack Price - who gets David involved in his daredevil motorcycle trick.

Speaking ahead of the series about the audition, David said: "It was quite scary because I had never seen that guy before. I mean, I’m assuming he’s good at what he does!

"I was told that I had to remain completely still so I couldn’t really see what was going on because all I could do is just stare up at the ceiling."

Which acts will get through to the next round - and will any be lucky enough to get a golden buzzer?

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with Unseen straight after on the ITV Hub.