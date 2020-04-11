Britain's Got Talent 2020 spoilers! See this weekend's first acts

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 kicks off on Saturday on ITV and here’s a first look at all the auditions.

This evening (April 11) sees a bumper opening episode on ITV from 8PM with a total of ten acts going before the judges.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell return to the panel while Ant and Dec are back watching on from the sidelines.

As always, acts need three or more yeses to get through although there's also the golden buzzer which will see five acts sent straight through to the live shows.

The opening episode sees a host of variety, starting with St Anne’s Gospel Choir, a choir aged 11-35 from London made up of 81 girls who perform Emeli Sandé’s ‘Shine’.

We also meet dance acts include hip hop crew Nu Crew, aged 5-10 from Glasgow, 10-year-old Yakub who performs a routine inspired by The Lion King, and X1X Crew who are from India.

Other acts hoping for yeses from the judges are Diana Vedyashinka who appears with five dachshunds and father and son magic duo James and Dylan Piper.

Further contestants in the opening episode are choir Sign Along With Us, contortionist Papi Flex, comedian Steve Royle and ventriloquist Mr Cuddles.

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 airs at 8PM on Saturday on ITV with the first auditions.

Straight after you can watch new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen.

Accompanying the main show on ITV, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made exclusively for the ITV Hub with episodes available online each week after the main show.

Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will give even more contestants their moment in the spotlight where they can showcase their incredible talents to both the judges and the audience at home.