Celebrity Big Brother kicks off after nominations rule break

There’s been drama in the Celebrity Big Brother house after a nominations rule break.

Thursday night’s latest episode saw the first round of nominations with two housemates left up for the eviction.

Lauren Simon was nominated by the group, joining Gary Goldsmith who received Sharon Osbourne’s killer nomination.

Shortly after, Lauren and Louis Walsh broke the rules regarding nominations by trying to work out who had nominated who.

Louis said: “At least three of them, or maybe one of the guys, but nobody on our side did.”

Lauren replied: “Zeze hates me.”

Louis added: “She hates anyone.”

Lauren continued: “I’m not sure about that side [of the bedroom]… I’m not sure Bradley knows where to place me.”

Big Brother later gathered the group and announced: “Housemates there has been a rule break. This morning a rule was broken by Louis and Lauren.”

Big Brother then instructed: “Wrap up warm and then please make your way into the garden until further notice,” before revealing the pair would have to stay in a giant bin labelled ‘Celebrity Wheelie Bin Of Shame’ until further notice.

But that wasn’t all.

Big Brother also recited Louis and Lauren’s conversation to the whole house, prompting Zeze to confront the pair.

In a teaser clip shown on spin-off show Late & Live, Zeze told Lauren: “I don’t like the word hate because we’ve never had a conversation for you to say I hate you.”

The full fallout from the rule break and bust up will air in Friday night’s episode on ITV1.

Celebrity Big Brother continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX. The CBB live final airs on 22 March.