Two housemates face first Celebrity Big Brother eviction

A pair of housemates will face the first Celebrity Big Brother eviction, it’s been announced.

Advertisements

The celebrity housemates all nominated for the first time in the house on Wednesday to determine who will be facing the public vote.

With the most votes from her fellow housemates, Lauren Simon will face the axe, alongside Gary Goldsmith.

Lauren received six nominations from Bradley, Colson, Gary, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze.

The live eviction will take place on Friday as the first celebrity gets the boot. Vote in our eviction poll here now!

Wednesday night’s episode saw Gary put up for eviction by Sharon Osbourne as part of a launch night twist.

Advertisements

On the first night, Sharon was instructed to secretly judge the housemates before picking three to put at danger.

Alongside Gary, she chose David Potts and Zeze Millz. She then had to pick one of the trio to automatically face eviction.

Before making her choice, the three had the chance to make their case to Sharon to be saved.

Gary said: “It does bother me what the public perception of me is. The black sheep of the family. I’m a normal bloke. It just so happens that my niece married Will.”

David said: “I wasn’t shocked at all because I’ve had this quite a lot in my life. On first impressions, people are a bit like ‘woo, he’s just dying for attention’ when that is just not the case.”

Zeze said: “I think it’s more about people seeing a different side of me. People think I’m this hard-headed person.”

Big Brother then gathered the Housemates in the living area while Sharon was in the Diary Room, shown on screen in front of the group.

Big Brother said: “It’s now time to decide which one of these Housemates will face the public vote which could lead to their eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house.”

Advertisements

Sharon said: “The Housemate that I nominate is Gary. I don’t think he’s that comfortable here. I think he’s awkward with himself being here. It’s very tough for him, I think it’s brave of him to come here. I feel this isn’t the place for him.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.