One housemate has been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother in tonight’s first eviction results.

It was Gary Golsdmith who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother tonight, having received the fewest votes against Lauren Simon.

Gary seemed unsurprised by his exit, declaring: “We knew that” after he was booed by the live audience.

Speaking to hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best after his exit, Gary said: “I’ve had the best of times… now I can leave it to the professionals who do this stuff much better than me.

“That was the first TV programme I’ve ever done, the guys were way more comfortable in that surrounding. My comfort zone was back in slough.”

The pair had faced the public vote after the first round of nominations and a launch week twist.

The celebrity housemates cast their first nominations on Wednesday to decide who faces the public vote.

Lauren Simon received the highest number of votes from her peers, putting her at risk of leaving, along with Gary Goldsmith.

Lauren was nominated by six housemates: Bradley, Colson, Gary, Marisha, Nikita, and Zeze.

Gary faced nomination for eviction through Sharon Osbourne’s decisive vote.

On the opening night, Sharon was tasked with observing the housemates in secret, selecting three as potential evictees.

She chose David Potts and Zeze Millz alongside Gary. She then had to decide which one among them would be directly up for eviction.

Before Sharon made her decision, the chosen three were given the opportunity to persuade her to spare them.

Big Brother then assembled the housemates in the living area, with Sharon making her decision from the Diary Room, broadcasted for all to see.

Nominating Gary, Sharon said: “The Housemate that I nominate is Gary. I don’t think he’s that comfortable here. I think he’s awkward with himself being here. It’s very tough for him, I think it’s brave of him to come here. I feel this isn’t the place for him.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.