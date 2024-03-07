Celebrity Big Brother eviction POLL! Who do you want to SAVE?

Two housemates face the first Celebrity Big Brother eviction and we want to know who you’re voting to save!

Following the latest nomination results, Lauren Simon and Gary Goldsmith will face the first eviction.

One of the pair will be given the boot live on Friday night. Who do you want to SAVE? Vote in our poll below!

Celebrity Big Brother eviction poll

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX, with spin-off show Late & Live each evening on ITV2.

Evictions will continue on Tuesdays and Fridays ahead of the live final on 22 March.