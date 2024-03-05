Celebrity Big Brother POLL! Who is your favourite housemate?

The Celebrity Big Brother stars have been revealed and our first poll of the new series is open!

Following the housemates entering on launch night, there are currently twelve housemates and one house guest taking up residence in the Big Brother house.

It’s early days but who are you backing so far? Vote below!

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 popularity poll

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Poll: Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su, Colson Smith, Gary Goldsmith, Marisha Wallace, David Potts, Levi Roots, Zeze Millz, Lauren Simon, Bradley Riches, Fern Britton

Current results

Our poll will be reset after each eviction, with past results available here.



Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX, with spin-off show Late & Live each evening on ITV2.

Evictions will begin on Friday, 8 March before continuing Tuesdays and Fridays.