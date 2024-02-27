Big change announced for Celebrity Big Brother

AJ Odudu and Will Best have announced a major format change for the return of Celebrity Big Brother next month.

Advertisements

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother will kick off next Monday, 4 March on ITV1 and ITVX.

And in a change from last year’s Big Brother, fans on Celebrity Big Brother will be voting to SAVE their favourite housemates rather than to evict them.

AJ and Will said: “Celebrity Big Brother is just around the corner so we’re coming at you with big news.

“Now you remember the last series of Big Brother you were going to evict. This time for Celeb BB, you’re voting for your favourite housemate. You’re always voting to save.”

AJ added: “I don’t know how it’s gonna change the dynamics within the Big Brother house or how fans are gonna rally behind their favourite celebrity, but I for one, cannot wait to find out.”

Advertisements

But who will be on the CBB line up?

The rumoured list includes Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Dragons’ Den success Levi Roots, ex-Dancing On Ice skater Matt Evers, and TV presenter Fern Britton. Also speculated to join are Lauren Simon from The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Faryal Makhdoom of BBC Three’s Meet The Khans and TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett.

More names tipped for the cast are reality TV veteran Joey Essex, Gary Goldsmith known for his royal family connection, former Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn, and a possible appearance from a star of RuPaul’s Drag Race such as Bimini and Baga Chipz.

Advertisements

Rounding off the rumoured contestants is former rugby player James Haskell, making this series one to watch with its diverse and intriguing cast.

Alongside the main show on ITV1 at 9PM, nightly spin-off Late & Live will air on ITV2 at 10PM. Plus, there will be live feed direct from the house available online.