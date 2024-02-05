Celebrity Big Brother 2024 to start in March and last three weeks

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 will launch in March and run for a little under three weeks, it’s been revealed.

ITV previously confirmed the return of Celebrity Big Brother to our screens this year, following the successful reboot of Big Brother on ITV2 last autumn.

Although not officially confirmed just yet, the show is rumoured to launch on Monday, 4 March.

It will run for 17 episodes – airing Sunday – Friday nights – with a potential final on 22 March.

Unlike the recent BBUK return, the Celebrity series will air on the main ITV1 channel.

Alongside the main show, fans can look forward to live streaming available from 11PM to 2AM on weekdays and starting from 9PM on Saturdays.

Plus, the spin-off show Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will deliver an extra hour of exclusive content every night on ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will once again be hosting.

As for who’s on the cast, speculation is rife with names that promise quite the mix of personalities.

Rumoured participants include Phillip Schofield, looking to make a television comeback; Levi Roots, the charismatic entrepreneur and TV chef; Matt Evers, a former Dancing On Ice professional; and Chloe Burrows of Love Island fame.

Other speculated names include Louis Walsh, Shirley Ballas, Chloe Brockett, Gary Goldsmith, Joey Essex and Jennifer Arcuri.

Meanwhile fans of The Traitors have been campaigning to get Diane into the house.

Whoever does sign up will spend their time in a revamped Big Brother house.

With weekly nominations and challenging tasks set against the backdrop of 24/7 surveillance, the show is a test of endurance, strategy, and social dynamics.

Stick with us for all the Celebrity Big Brother latest.

Meanwhile, applications for Big Brother are open now. The show will return to ITV2 in the autumn.