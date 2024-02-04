AJ Odudu teases a first look at Celebrity Big Brother’s return

AJ Odudu has given a first glimpse at the return of Celebrity Big Brother.

ITV previously confirmed the return of Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, following the successful reboot of Big Brother on ITV2 last year.

The much-anticipated celebrity version is set to make its grand entrance on ITV1 in March.

In a post on Instagram, AJ shared some behind the scenes pictures from filming.

They include a look at the set of an upcoming trailer, suggesting the current eye logo will continue to be used.

AJ said: “First day back in the glam chair! I’m back with the crew, today we’re filming a very exciting advert and doing press images for Celebrity Big Brother.”

The new series promises a three-week spectacle of entertainment, airing Sunday through Friday nights.

In a bid to offer viewers more immersive content, live streaming will be available nightly on ITVX from 11PM to 2AM, and from 9PM on Saturdays.

Alongside AJ, Will Best will return to host both the weekly live shows and nightly spin-off series.

The upcoming series will feature a diverse group of well-known personalities, all set to leave behind their glamorous lives for the challenges of the Big Brother house.

While the official cast list remains under wraps, speculation is rife with names that include Phillip Schofield, making a potential TV comeback, and Levi Roots, the entrepreneur and TV chef.

Other names causing a buzz are Matt Evers, Chloe Burrows, Louis Walsh, Shirley Ballas, Chloe Brockett, Gary Goldsmith, Joey Essex, Jennifer Arcuri, and Ella Morgan.

Meanwhile, applications for the next season of Big Brother are currently open, promising more reality TV action later this year.