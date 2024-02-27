Amy Dowden overcomes her toughest year with a new dream job

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed a new TV role after giving fans a huge health update.

The dancer has had the toughest year of her life, after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023. But last Friday, she shared on social media that there was no evidence of the disease.

On today’s Lorraine, Amy revealed she would be joining the daytime show as a new presenter, which will see her hosting celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

Amy said: “I’m joining the Lorraine family! Thank you so much for this opportunity. What a difference just a couple of months makes

“I can’t stop smiling. I’ve had a lot of bone pain in my shoulder and I do have impingement there, but at least it’s not cancer.”

She added: “I was so worried that it had spread to the bones. I’ve got this spring in my step, a smile on my face.”

Amy shared she has five years to go before she’s officially cancer free.

She explained: “I’ll need to go back to the chemo ward once a month for an injection. It’s a brutal injection. I’ve got a hormone-fed cancer, so if that keeps my hormones at bay and stops feeding it, then it’s worthwhile.

“I’ve got another shot of life. I’m so grateful and happy and I wake up every day and say ‘thank you’ because not everyone gets to do it.

“Along the way, I’ve made pink sister friends that aren’t going to get that news, so I do really appreciate it and I’m going to grab life.”

On whether she will be returning to Strictly later this year, Amy revealed: “I would love to return, to be back with my Strictly family.

“It’s what makes my dancing heart happy, so that’s the goal. Obviously we don’t know yet who’s back, but that is the dream.”

She continued: “I haven’t danced since May, it’s the longest time. I know it’s going to be a long process to get back on that dance floor, but I know I’ll enjoy every step of the way, too.

Amy Dowden

“The Strictly family has and always has and always will hold a special place in my heart.”

Amy also opened up on losing her friend, Strictly professional Robin Windsor, who sadly passed away last week.

She revealed: “He is such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the family at Strictly. I just hope he knows how loved he was. He made the whole room light up. I loved watching him perform, I went to watch him recently in ‘Come What May’ in Wolverhampton with my friends. He was just phenomenal.

“It’s been a big shock and caused a big impact. He will always remain part of the Strictly family.”

Watch Lorraine weekdays from 9am on ITV1 & ITVX