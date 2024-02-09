Dare to Dance with Amy Dowden returns for second series

Amy Dowden is set to inspire once again with the return of Dare to Dance, the heartwarming series that sees her coaching extraordinary individuals to surprise their loved ones with breathtaking dance routines.

Advertisements

The new four-part series, produced by Wildflame for BBC Wales and iPlayer, showcases the Caerphilly-born Strictly pro meeting an incredible array of would-be dancers from across Wales.

This season’s lineup includes a young woman reclaiming her passion for dance after losing her sight, a firefighter with a secret love for dance, friends gearing up for a grand Windrush Day celebration, and a couple obsessed with Wrexham FC who have moved up their wedding due to a cancer diagnosis.

However, Amy’s journey this series takes a deeply personal turn as she, too, faces her own battle with cancer diagnosed shortly after filming began.

To ensure the show goes on, Amy enlists the help of her “dance family”, including Strictly pros Dianne Buswell and Graziano Di Prima, along with ex-Strictly finalist and esteemed dancer/choreographer Oti Mabuse. The series will also feature a cameo from Wrexham FC co-owner and Welcome To Wrexham star, Rob McElhenney.

Amy Dowden said: “I am so delighted Dare To Dance is back! When I dance, I feel like I can overcome anything. It’s something I want more people to experience, I really believe it can change your life.

“I was never going to let my diagnosis get in the way of what I love most and I am thrilled that my wonderful dance family could step in to ensure my wonderful students blew their family and friends away with their performance.”

Nick Andrews, Senior Head of Commissioning, BBC Cymru Wales added: “It’s terrific to have Dare To Dance back on our screens but grab a hanky, it’s emotional stuff!

Advertisements

“Amy has drawn together an incredible and brave bunch of people as well as some of her showbiz mates. This is foot-tappingly watchable telly with oodles of drama. It’s both terrifying and joyful and only the remarkable Amy Dowden could have pulled it off.”

The series is set to air on BBC One Wales and iPlayer next month (March).