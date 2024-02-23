Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has given fans a major update on her health today.

In a post on social media, Amy revealed that her latest scans have showed “no evidence” of cancer.

The dancer wrote on Instagram: “NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!

“I won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point.”

She continued: “So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have.

“To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you!”

Amy then told her followers: “I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups.

“Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.

“I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!

“Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves.

“It’s time to look ahead after what’s been the toughest year, and one I certainly didn’t expect!”

Amy previously revealed her hopes of returning to Strictly Come Dancing, particularly after making an appearance in the show’s final last year.

“The production team have been amazing,” she said, detailing how she was supposed to perform a dance about her cancer journey but couldn’t due to her broken foot. “But being the amazing team, I did fanography and just being back there and that adrenaline, it’s what I’ve missed so much. It made my dancing heart so happy being back on that floor.”