Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has died aged 44

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has passed away at the age of 44.

During his tenure on the BBC One show from 2010 to 2013, he danced alongside celebrities such as Deborah Meaden, Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson, and Patsy Kensit.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special.

In a statement announcing his death, production company Sisco Entertainment told BBC News: “His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.”

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

“His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed.”

No cause of death has been given.

The BBC said in a statement: “The whole Strictly Come Dancing family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor.

“He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time.”

Sharing a tribute on social media, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ’Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with.

“He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved x”

Fellow former Strictly professional James Jordan added: “I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly.

“Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend.”

Meanwhile dance company Burn The Floor wrote: “The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.”

They added: “He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Robin’s remarkable career began at the tender age of three, thanks to his parents enrolling him in a local dance school in Ipswich.

Right from the start, he immersed himself in both Ballroom and Latin dance, setting him on a path to compete at the highest levels in these disciplines.

His talent saw him representing England, where he accumulated numerous championships, shining on both the domestic and international stages.