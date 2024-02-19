The first ever winners of Love Island All Stars have been crowned in tonight’s live final.

As chosen by the public, it was Molly Smith and Tom Clare who won Love Island All Stars.

The winners will share the show’s £50,000 cash prize.

Tom reacted: “I can’t believe it. I’m just buzzing to be leaving with Molly. My mind’s blown.”

Molly was left in tears: “Oh my god, what the hell?!”

Molly and Tom left Callum Jones and Jess Gale as runners up.

Jess and Callum said: “I think they’re the right winners. They deserve it.”

In third place were Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper.

In fourth place were Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel.

And in fifth place were Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison.

Host Maya Jama was on hand to announce the results of the public vote live. She also spoke to the couples about their time in the villa and caught up with the dumped Islanders.

Earlier in the final episode, we saw the couples waking up to their final day in the Love Island Villa with a surprise text.

Georgia S read: “Finalists, get ready to make a splash as you’re invited to a VIP All Stars pool party #GlamAndGlisten #TooPoolForSchool”

Strutting into the Villa Ella Henderson put on an all star performance, surprising the Islanders with performances of her hits REACT, Ghost and new single Alibi.

The final five couples then got to enjoy a special pool party, as they reflected on the past six weeks together.

Love Island will return with its main series in the summer with applications open now.

Before then, you can catch Love Island Games on ITVX from this week.