Tonight’s Love Island All Stars spoilers as winner is crowned

It’s the Love Island All Stars final tonight as the couples enjoy a pool party before the winner is crowned.

Advertisements

Waking up to their final day in the Love Island Villa this evening, the finalists receive a surprise text.

Georgia S reads: “Finalists, get ready to make a splash as you’re invited to a VIP All Stars pool party #GlamAndGlisten #TooPoolForSchool”

Strutting into the Villa Ella Henderson puts on an all star performance, surprising the Islanders with performances of her hits REACT, Ghost and new single Alibi.

Ella Henderson arrives in the villa

The vibes are high as the Islanders enjoy a pool party like no other.

Later the results of the public vote are announced as the winners are crowned.

For the first time in Love Island history five couples will battle it out for the Love Island All Stars crown.

But who will win the £50k prize money?

Georgia S gets a text

All will be revealed tonight as Maya Jama announces the results of the public vote.

Advertisements

Love Island All Stars airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Before then, join host and Love Island legend Indiyah Polack at 8:30pm GMT on Monday, 19 February, who will be getting up close and personal with the finalists in a behind-the-scenes exclusive TikTok LIVE on the official @loveisland account