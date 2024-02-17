The new series of Love Island Games will be available to watch in the UK on Monday, 19 February 2024 on ITVX.

The new show, hosted by Maya Jama, features former contestants from international versions of the dating series coming together.

Those from past UK series include Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton Hanson, Georgia Steel, Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler, Mike Boateng, Liberty Poole, Scott Van-der-sluis and Toby Aromolaran.

They are joined by contestants from versions in US, Australia, Sweden and French and Germany.

Set in Fiji, the cast will be competing in as series of team and couple challenges to win

Love Island Games also features Maura Higgins as the show’s social media ambassador.

Watch Love Island Games from Monday, 19 February on ITVX, fresh from the final of Love Island All Stars at 9PM the same day.