Here We Go Christmas special (2023)

Here We Go is back on TV tonight for its 2023 Christmas special on the BBC.

This festive season, the delightfully disordered Jessop family makes a comeback in Here We Go: Mum’s Classic Family Christmas, bringing their characteristic mayhem back to our television screens.

Watch Here We Go Christmas special on TV and online

Here We Go’s Christmas special will premiere on Friday, 22 December at 8:30PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

For now, All previous episodes of Here We Go are also available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Who’s on the cast?

Those appearing in the Christmas special include:

Tom Basden plays Robin

Alison Steadman plays Sue Jessop

Katherine Parkinson plays Rachel Jessop

Jim Howick plays Paul Jessop

Freya Parks plays Amy Jessop

Jude Collie plays Sam Jessop

Mica Ricketts plays Maya Hughes

Tori Allen-Martin plays Cherry Lee-Dixon

Alex Macqueen plays Dermot

Here We Go: Sam (JUDE COLLIE), Sue (ALISON STEADMAN), Amy (FREYA PARKS), Paul (JIM HOWICK), Cherry (TORI ALLEN-MARTIN), Rachel (KATHERINE PARKINSON), Robin (TOM BASDEN). Picture credit: BBC/Olly Courtney

Amy has returned home for the festive season, and Rachel is set on orchestrating a quintessential Jessop family Christmas. Her plan includes stockings, gifts, a church visit, turkey, listening to the King’s speech, and a game of charades.

The day is topped off with everyone singing “Hey Mr Christmas” by Showaddywaddy, followed by watching “Shrek.” It promises to be a wonderful time, providing everyone adheres strictly to the planned schedule.

Alison Steadman said of the special: “[It’s] A lot of fun! Tom Basden is a brilliant writer and I love doing his work. It’s quite hard to write a Christmas special but I think everyone’s going to love it.”

Here We Go renewed for more series

Created by and starring Tom Basden (After Life), Here We Go has been renewed for two brand new series.

Originally beginning as a single pilot episode titled Pandemonium in December 2020, the sitcom later evolved into a full series that premiered in 2022.

The first of the two new series will premiere in 2024.

Creator Tom Basden, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring the relentlessly chaotic Jessop family back to BBC One for more homespun triumphs and disasters, and can’t wait to work with such a brilliant and hilarious cast once again.”

