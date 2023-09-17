Here We Go: First look at series two of BBC comedy as filming begins

Here We Go series two first look: Amy Jessop (FREYA PARKS), Sam Jessop (JUDE COLLIE), Sue Jessop (ALISON STEADMAN), Robin (TOM BASDEN), Rachel Jessop (KATHERINE PARKINSON), Paul Jessop (JIM HOWICK) & Cherry Lee-Dixon (TORI ALLEN-MARTIN. Credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Jonathan Browning

Here’s a first look at series two of BBC comedy Here We Go as filming begins on new episodes.

Created by and starring Tom Basden (After Life), the highly anticipated second series is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The outstanding cast reprising their roles includes Jim Howick (Ghosts), Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey) alongside Freya Parks, Jude Collie, Mica Ricketts and Tori Allen-Martin (London Kills).

Tom Basden said: “Here we go again! I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing the Jessop family back to BBC One for another series of everyday adventures and domestic blips.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios added: “We’re thrilled to be underway with a second series of Here We Go and we can’t wait to delve further into the chaotic lives of the Jessops.”

Hailed by The Independent as the ‘comedy everyone should be watching’ and as a ‘comic masterpiece’ by The Telegraph, the series will continue to follow the Jessops’ successes and failures as they try and navigate life’s many challenges.

Each episode offers an intimate, heart-warming slice of a modern British family doing its best, albeit winding others up in the process.

All previous episodes of Here We Go are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

