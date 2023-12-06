Grantchester series 8 to start on ITV in 2024

The eagerly anticipated eighth series of the beloved crime drama Grantchester is set to captivate audiences once again in 2024.

The new series will continue to star Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport.

Grantchester series 8 UK release date

ITV has confirmed that Grantchester will be released in the UK as part of its 2024 winter schedule from January. An exact release date however is still to be announced.

Episodes will air on TV on ITV1 and UK viewers will be able to watch online via ITVX.

Who’s on the cast?

Alongside Robson Green and Tom Brittney, series 8 of Grantchester will see Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie back in her role as Bonnie. Also on the cast are Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman. Filming took place earlier this year.

This series also features an impressive lineup of special guest actors. They include Shaun Dingwall (Top Boy, Noughts & Crosses), Jeff Rawle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Doc Martin), and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger, The Girlfriend Experience).

Robson Green and Tom Brittney reprise their roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport for the new series of the popular crime drama Grantchester.

Grantchester series 8 spoilers

In this new series, Reverend Will Davenport experiences profound happiness, only to have his world shattered by a devastating accident. This tragedy leads him to question his faith and sends him spiralling down a perilous path, challenging his beliefs about a compassionate God.

DI Geordie Keating, finds himself in a state of newfound contentment with his relationship with Cathy. However, their bliss is put to the test with startling revelations at work. As the community, including Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack, and Daniel, comes together, both Will and Geordie navigate through unfamiliar emotional challenges. Amidst these personal crises, the shadow of murder looms ever-present.

The series promises a rich tapestry of storylines, ranging from speedway racing to espionage. It will delve into the lives of overlooked women and the complications arising from Leonard’s new calling, which could once again see him in conflict with the law. Themes of faith, forgiveness, and redemption are central to this explosive new series, pushing Will and Geordie to their limits.

You can watch a trailer below!

Tom Brittney to leave Grantchester

Meanwhile it’s been revealed that Tom Brittney is to step down from his role of Reverend Will Davenport.

Having appeared on the TV since 2019, he will leave in the upcoming ninth series to focus on new projects.

The ninth series will welcome Rishi Nair (Hollyoaks, Count Abdulla) as vicar Alphy Kotteram on the cast.

Tom Brittney said: “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family.”

