New Ghosts Christmas special confirmed following final series

As it prepares for its final series, the BBC has confirmed one last outing for its comedy Ghosts with a Christmas special in 2023.

Earlier this year it was announced the the upcoming fifth series of Ghosts would be its last.

However the show’s creators have now revealed fans will get one final chance to say goodbye to their favourite characters with a one-off festive special in December.

The casts of Ghosts. Credit: BBC/Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi

The Ghosts team posted on social media: “The final series of Ghosts starts on Friday… but there might be one last present under the Christmas tree this year #BBCGhosts”

Further details about the Christmas special are to be announced in due course.

For now, Ghosts begins its last full series this Friday night (6 October) at 8:30PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: “Mike approaches Alison to discuss their finances following the loss of their B&B business. However, Alison is more preoccupied with plotting revenge on the ghosts for April Fools’ Day and recruits a playful Humphrey to execute her plans. But who will prove the hardest to fool?

“Meanwhile, Mike is shocked to find someone from their insurance company on his doorstep – an unannounced visit to check the details of the gatehouse fire. Can Mike convince her that lightning really can strike thrice?”

Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond alongside Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Discussing the decision to end the show, Charlotte Ritchie said earlier last month: “I think the writers are really smart. They knew that it was the right choice. I think we just were just getting to the point where everyone was very comfy in their parts, and it was just the right point to finish.

“A lot of the feedback I’ve got from people has been that they think it’s cool to quit while you’re ahead.”

