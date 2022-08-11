Grantchester series 8 confirmed as filming begins with Robson Green and Tom Brittney

Grantchester will return to ITV for an eighth series with filming underway.

Robson Green will return as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport for the new episodes.

They’ll be joined by Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) who returns as Bonnie, alongside Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Guest stars for the new series include Shaun Dingwall (Top Boy, Noughts & Crosses), Jeff Rawle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Doc Martin) and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger, The Girlfriend Experience).

A teaser of series 8 shares: “Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?

“Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

“The eighth season of Grantchester will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law.

“Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.”

Tom Brittney said: “I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another series of Grantchester and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much. To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honour.”

Robson Green added: “It’s so good to be back on Grantchester. A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

You can catch up on past episodes online now via the ITV Hub here.

The series airs on MASTERPIECE PBS in the US.

