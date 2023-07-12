Tom Brittney has announced that the upcoming ninth series of Grantchester will be his last.

Tom, who has played much-loved character, Reverend Will Davenport, since 2019 is stepping back from his role to focus on new projects.

The upcoming series will welcome Rishi Nair (Hollyoaks, Count Abdulla) as the charismatic vicar, Alphy Kotteram.

Robson Green with new cast member Rishi Nair

Tom Brittney said: “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family.”

Rishi Nair added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

Continuing cast member Robson Green added: “I feel so blessed to be embarking once again on this thrilling journey with the beloved series, Grantchester. The anticipation is palpable however, amid the exhilaration, a tinge of sadness lingers for all of us as we are bidding farewell to my close friend and remarkable actor Tom Brittney, whose portrayal of the charismatic Will Davenport will be sorely missed.

“Yet, we are all delighted in welcoming the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family! With his exceptional skills and magnetic presence, I have no doubt that Rishi will be captivating the hearts of millions not only in the UK but also across the globe.”

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “It’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary Grandparents Mrs C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?”

Further casting for the new series includes Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

A release date for series nine of Grantchester is to be announced. Past series are available to watch online now via the ITVX website.

