Dermot O’Leary set to front his own travel series

Dermot O’Leary is set to front his own travel series on ITV.

The foodie-themed TV show will reportedly explore Ireland, the homeland of his parents who moved to England in the 1960s.

“Dermot has always been incredibly close to his parents and very proud of his Irish heritage, having spent many a summer holiday back in the Emerald Isle,” a source told The Sun newspaper. “The show would also see him explore another of his great loves — food and drink. And modern Ireland has plenty of both.

“It’s also a cheeky chance to drop in on his parents while he’s over there.”

The show would join the recently announced travelogue featuring Gary Barlow in South Africa.

For now, you can catch Dermot on the latest episode of Celebrity Great British Bake Off this weekend.

He’ll be joined in the tent by Greg James, Fern Brady and Mel B this Sunday evening on Channel 4.