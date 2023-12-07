Michael Owen to play Deal Or No Deal Christmas Special

Michael Owen is set to appear in a celebrity Deal Or No Deal special this Christmas.

The classic game show has recently been rebooted with a brand new series airing on ITV1 weekdays at 4PM, presented by Stephen Mulhern.

In December, host Stephen will spread holiday cheer with a festive version of a beloved game show.

Football star Michael Owen challenges the notorious Banker, backed by his family, friends and a few famous faces.

Deal Or No Deal: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern.

Can Michael strategically select boxes and withstand the Banker’s alluring deals to secure a large sum for his selected charity?

Deal or No Deal Christmas Special airs on Sunday, 17 December at 7PM.

For now the main series of Deal Or No Deal continues Monday – Fridays at 4PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Mirroring the classic series, the programme features participants in a gripping battle with the renowned Banker, aiming to drastically change their lives with a significant cash prize. This high-stakes game demands both courage and sharp instincts.

Each episode presents a contestant with 22 sealed boxes, each containing a different amount of money. The participant faces the challenge of selecting and opening these boxes one at a time, revealing the monetary amounts hidden inside, without knowing the contents beforehand.

Stephen said: “It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home!”

The reboot has proved popular with viewers, although many have noted one big change from the original.

Fans tuned in to the first episode where it was confirmed the show’s top prize has dropped by £250,000 down to £100,000.

One complained on X (previously Twitter): “Just turned the TV on and #DealOrNoDeal is on… where the hell is the £250,000 box may I ask? It’s a no deal from me”

Meanwhile you can find out information on how to apply for Deal Or No Deal here.

Deal Or No Deal last aired in the UK in 2016, hosted by Noel Edmonds.