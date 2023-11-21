Deal Or No Deal viewers all say the same thing as show returns

Deal Or No Deal has returned to screens and viewers are all saying the same thing.

A brand new reboot of the iconic game show launched on Monday to an impressive 2.5 million viewers on ITV1 and ITVX.

Stephen Mulhern proved a hit with viewers as he took over as host of the format, which returned with its classic line up of red boxes and a mystery banker.

Deal Or No Deal: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern.



But there was one change that had all those watching reacting as it was revealed the show’s top prize has dropped by more than half from £250,000 to £100,000.

One wrote on X (previously Twitter): “Just turned the TV on and #DealOrNoDeal is on… where the hell is the £250,000 box may I ask? It’s a no deal from me”

Another commented: “How can #DealorNoDeal not have £250k anymore!? Surely prizes should be up with inflation”

And a third asked: “Why has the jackpot dropped from £250,000 to £100,000? #DealOrNoDeal”

Meanwhile a fourth wrote: “Bit strange how 18 years ago when #DealOrNoDeal started they could afford to give away £250,000 but now the top prize is £100,000. Doesn’t feel quite as special does it? Don’t get me wrong though, I would still absolutely love to win 100K”

However some felt £100,000 was more than enough – comparing it to the prize on the recent series of Big Brother which concluded after six weeks.

“Does make me laugh that the top prize for sitting in a chair randomly picking boxes for 42 minutes is £100k but being in a house for 6 weeks with an episode airing every night plus spinoffs is also £100k. We love ITVnomics. #bbuk,” one user of the social platform observed.

Away from the prize changes, many viewers loved having Deal Or No Deal back on our screens.

“okayyyy… STRONGGGG start with #DealOrNoDeal – i’m LOVING it so far!! it’s EXACTLY how i remember it – just x10 more… well EVERYTHING!!!” one reacted.

Deal Or No Deal airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 4PM, Monday – Fridays.

