Two Doors Down start date revealed for series 7 in 2023

Two Doors Down is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The hit comedy will move from its original home on BBC Two to BBC One, once again following the residents of Latimer Crescent.

Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas Special: Colin (JONATHAN WATSON), Anne Marie (SIOBHAN REDMOND), Eric (ALEX NORTON), Beth (ARABELLA WEIR), Ian (JAMIE QUINN), Gordon (KIERAN HODGSON), Christine (ELAINE C SMITH), Michelle (JOY McAVOY), Alan (GRAEME ‘GRADO’ STEVELY). Credit: BBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

When does Two Doors Down start?

Series 7 of Two Doors Down begins on Friday, 24 November at 9:30PM on BBC One. You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Over at Colin’s house, the neighbours are gathered for a surprise birthday party for Anne Marie. But when the doorbell goes, it’s Colin who gets the big surprise.”

The new series has seven episodes, including a festive special.

Those returning to the cast for the new series are Jonathan Watson as Colin, Arabella Weir as Beth, Alex Norton as Eric, Elaine C Smith as Christine, Jamie Quinn as Ian, Kieran Hodgson as Gordon, Joy McAvoy as Michelle, and Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely as Alan.

Cathy returns to Two Doors Down

Plus, it was previously announced that Doon Mackichan will reprise her role of Cathy in the sitcom for the new episodes.

The BBC tease: “Last series, viewers saw Cathy’s husband Colin left broken hearted as she had left for a new life in Sharm El Sheikh. The neighbours rallied round to support him at his lowest, but will they all be as quick to welcome back Cathy?”

Doon Mackichan said: “I have missed the Two Doors Down family very much so it’s a genuine delight to see Cathy bring her unique brand of community spirit back to Latimer Crescent. Beth – get a bottle open.”

For now, previous series of Two Doors Down are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.

Two Doors Down originally began as a one-off pilot in 2013 before its first full series in 2016.