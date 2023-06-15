Doon Mackichan returns to Two Doors Down cast for seventh series

Doon Mackichan is to return to the cast of BBC comedy Two Doors Down, it has been revealed.

The show is currently filming its seventh series, moving to BBC One from BBC Two when it airs later in 2023.

Ahead of the new episodes, bosses have shared news that Doon Mackichan will reprise her role of Cathy in the sitcom.

A teaser shares: “Last series, viewers saw Cathy’s husband Colin left broken hearted as she had left for a new life in Sharm El Sheikh. The neighbours rallied round to support him at his lowest, but will they all be as quick to welcome back Cathy?”

Doon Mackichan said: “I have missed the Two Doors Down family very much so it’s a genuine delight to see Cathy bring her unique brand of community spirit back to Latimer Crescent. Beth – get a bottle open.”

Co-creators Gregor Sharp and Simon Carlyle added: “Doon is one of the UK’s very best comic actors, so we’re thrilled to bits that she’s returned to pick up Cathy’s vape and rejoin the rest of our brilliant cast.”

Steven Canny, Executive Producer commented: “It’s a total pleasure to welcome Doon back to the family. We’ve been making Two Doors Down for a decade and couldn’t be happier that Cathy has come home again.”

Also back on the cast for the new series are Jonathan Watson as Colin, Arabella Weir as Beth, Alex Norton as Eric, Elaine C Smith as Christine, Jamie Quinn as Ian, Kieran Hodgson as Gordon, Joy McAvoy as Michelle, and Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely as Alan.

A start date for the new series is to be announced.

For now, previous series of Two Doors Down are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.