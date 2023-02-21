Two Doors Down to move to BBC One as its renewed for series seven

Two Doors Down has been renewed for a seventh series, set to air on BBC One.

The hit comedy will move from its original home on BBC Two, once again following the residents of Latimer Crescent.

Co-creators Gregor Sharp and Simon Carlyle said: “We’re excited to be spreading our wings and lowering the tone as we introduce BBC One audiences to life in Latimer Crescent.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy and Steven Canny, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, added: “We couldn’t be more proud of the success story that is Two Doors Down. It’s an absolute joy to work on and loved by a large loyal fanbase that have embraced these families and neighbours as though their own over the years! We can’t wait to get going on series seven and look forward to the move to BBC One.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, commented: “Two Doors Down continues on its understated march towards classic BBC sitcom status with the last series pulling in some of its highest viewing figures to date. We’re delighted to be doing more and are excited to see the show move to BBC One for a whole new legion of fans to enjoy.”

Two Doors Down’s new series will debut on BBC One later in 2023.

For now, previous series of Two Doors Down are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.