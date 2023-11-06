Boat Story start date confirmed for new BBC One drama

Boat Story is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The new six-part thriller comes from Harry and Jack Williams and the producers of The Tourist, The Missing and Fleabag.

A teaser shares: “When two hard-up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a haul of drugs on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck.

“After agreeing to sell it and split the cash, they quickly find themselves entangled with police, masked hitmen, and a sharp-suited gangster known only as ‘The Tailor’.”

Boat Story start date

Boat Story begins on Sunday, 19 November at 9PM on BBC One. The second episode will follow the very next day, Monday, 20 November.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer with all six episodes available to stream from Sunday, 19 November.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “When two strangers discover a haul of drugs on a washed-up boat, luck soon turns to misfortune as they become the targets of a vengeful mob boss, his hit man and the police.”

Boat Story trailer

You can watch a first trailer for the show in the video below…

The series stars Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph, alongside Tchéky Karyo (Baptiste, The Missing), Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of the Dragon).

At its core, Boat Story is a heart-pounding action thriller centred on two everyday individuals who feel abandoned by the world, forcing them to consider just how far they’re willing to go, even if it means embracing the extraordinary, to attain their desires.

Pushed to their limits, can they place their trust in each other and evade both danger and the allure of wealth with their lives intact?

Boat Story airs on BBC One and iPlayer from 19 November.

