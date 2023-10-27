Watch trailer for new BBC drama Boat Story featuring star-studded cast

The BBC has just dropped the debut trailer for its highly anticipated six-part thriller, Boat Story.

The series boasts an ensemble cast including Daisy Haggard (Back to Life and Breeders), Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts & Crosses), and notable actors like Tchéky Karyo (Baptiste, The Missing), Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle), and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of the Dragon).

The gripping narrative, penned by the talented duo Harry and Jack Williams.

Boat Story will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with subsequent availability on Amazon Freevee for viewers in the US and Germany. A release date is to be confirmed.

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the series. It introduces audiences to the central characters, Janet (portrayed by Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (played by Paterson Joseph), who stumble upon a stash of illegal narcotics aboard a shipwrecked vessel. Seizing the unexpected opportunity, the duo decides to monetize the find, only to quickly become ensnared in a perilous web involving the police, assassins, and a menacing mobster known as ‘The Tailor’, played by Tcheky Karyo.

Beyond the surface-level suspense, Boat Story delves deep, presenting a darkly comedic take on two common individuals marginalized by society. It questions the lengths they’d go to, driven by desperation or sheer will, to grasp what they desire. With their trust in each other tested, the duo’s survival and the fate of their newfound fortune hang in the balance.

Boat Story promises a riveting blend of unexpected narrative twists, character-centric plots, and a balance of quirky humour and adrenaline-fuelled action. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Yorkshire’s rugged coastlines, the series is set to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling approach.

