Boat Story: New BBC One drama to star Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph

The BBC has announced brand new thriller Boat Story, starring Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph.

The six-part series, current filming in and around Yorkshire, will also feature Tcheky Karyo, Joanna Scanlan, Craig Fairbrass and Phil Daniels.

A teaser shares: “When two hard-up strangers, Janet (Daisy Haggard – Back to Life, Breeders) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph – Vigil, Noughts & Crosses), stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck. After agreeing to sell it and split the cash, they quickly find themselves entangled with police, masked hitmen, and a sharp-suited gangster known only as ‘The Tailor’ (Tcheky Karyo – Baptiste, The Missing).

“At its heart, Boat Story is an action thriller about two ordinary people whom the world has turned its back on, and whether they’re willing – or desperate enough – to do something crazy to get what they want in life. Pushed to the very edge, can they trust each other and get away with their lives and the money?

“Also starring BAFTA-winner, Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of Dragons), Boat Story twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling, hilarious and moving in equal turns. Off-beat humour contrasts with high-octane action sequences against the spectacular backdrop of the beautiful, windswept Yorkshire coastline.”

Boat Story is written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures (The Tourist, The Missing, Fleabag) in association with All3Media international.

Harry and Jack Williams, writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures said: “We loved making The Tourist and Boat Story picks up where that left off – tonally at least. It’s a morality tale and a thriller and other things that make it hard to define even though we seem to be attempting to define it.

“It’s full of vulnerable, messed up and eccentric characters and we’ve cast some of our favourite actors to play them. We are excited to bring this to life along with our fellow directors.”

Tommy Bulfin, BBC Commissioning Editor, added: “Even by Jack and Harry’s remarkable standards, Boat Story is a hugely entertaining and fiendishly clever thriller that I know will have the nation desperate to know what’s coming next. And I cannot think of a more perfect cast to bring these fantastic characters to life – you’ll just have to wait and see which ones you can trust!”

Boat Story will air on BBC One and iPlayer with a release date to be announced.

