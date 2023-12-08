The 1% Club Christmas special to air this Christmas Day

The 1% Club returns for a brand new Christmas special on ITV this festive season.

The show’s format sees 100 contestants begin every show with up to £100,000 to win. To take home the money, hopefuls must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

Lee Mack returns to host a one-off festive show this Christmas.

When is The 1 Percent Club on TV over Christmas?

ITV has confirmed the 1% Club will air as part of its Christmas Day TV schedule (Monday, 25 December) at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online and catch up on ITVX.

Meanwhile a brand new series of episodes will follow in 2024, with a start date to be announced.

For now, you can play The 1% Club at home with the new official boardgame!

THE 1% CLUB. Pictured: Host Lee Mack. Copyright ITV

Host Lee said: “Once again I am delighted to cause household arguments, as kids mock their parents for being not as bright as them. But us grown-ups can stay out as late as we want, so we get the last laugh!”

How does the 1% Club game work?

In this unique game show, each episode starts with 100 participants, all vying for the chance to win a grand prize of up to £100,000.

The challenge lies in answering a question that only 1% of the population would know, testing not just knowledge, but insight and acumen. In each round, contestants are eliminated as they face tougher and tougher questions that fewer and fewer people can answer.

The show is open to contestants from various walks of life and age groups, as it doesn’t rely on traditional quiz topics. Instead, it’s the contestants’ logical thinking and practical reasoning that will lead them to victory.

As of the second series, you can play along live with the 1% Club app to download and see if you could have won the £100,000.

Apply for The 1% Club

Meanwhile if you want to play for real, here’s how to apply for The 1% Club. ITV recently put the call out for contestants for the new series.

The third series will see a total of 16 new episodes as well as two Christmas specials.

We’ve also got information on how to apply for Pointless, Deal or No Deal applications and details on applying for The Chase.