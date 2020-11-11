The 1% Club: Lee Mack to front new ITV quiz show

Lee Mack is to front a new quiz show on ITV called The 1% Club.

ITV say the series will allow everyone of all ages and backgrounds can take part in, because, unlike most quizzes, you don’t need to swot up on general knowledge to do well. All you need is logic and common sense.

They explain: "In The 1% Club, 100 contestants begin every show - but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

"Each contestant starts with £1,000 and one free pass, but if they answer incorrectly, they are out and their grand goes into the prize pot.

"Beginning with questions that 90% of the country got right, based on a sample of answers given by 1,000 people across Britain, and building up step by step to puzzlers smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly, each time contestants flunk their answers, the prize money swells."

As the questions get harder and the contestants numbers dwindle, host Lee breaks the tension with his quick-fire wit, teasing the contestants as their brains do somersaults in the battle to make it to the end of the show and a shot at the prize pot.

The new eight-part series will air in primetime on ITV as part of the channel's winter schedule.