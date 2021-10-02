Who's on Blankety Blank tonight? Line up of celebrities on latest episode

Blankety Blank is back on TV tonight (2 October) - here's who's on the line up.

The iconic game show, which sees celebrities helping contestants by filling in the missing blanks, is back for a brand new series.

Presented by Bradley Walsh, episodes will air on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Who's on Blankety Blank tonight?

Tonight's episode Sunday, 2 October sees Bradley Walsh welcomes Adjoa Andoh, Martine McCutcheon, Johnny Vegas, Jimmy Carr, Chizzy Akudolu and Joe Swash.

As ever, the panel of six celebrities must try to fill in the missing blanks over a series of rounds and help win some brilliant prizes for contestants.

Blankety Blank airs Saturday, 9PM on BBC One.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Can you apply to be on Blankety Blank?

Applications for the current series are currently closed. Information on how to apply on potential future episodes will be shared on bbc.co.uk/takepart.

Blankety Blank first started in 1979 on BBC 1 hosted by Terry Wogan before Les Dawson took over in 1984 until 1990. A revival in 1997 saw Paul O'Grady (as Lily Savage) host the show, first on BBC One and later ITV.

In 2016, David Walliams hosted a one-off Christmas special on ITV which was followed by current host Bradley Walsh taking charge in Christmas 2020 back on BBC One.

Bradley said: "I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank - so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it.

"I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

