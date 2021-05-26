Blankety Blank applications: How to apply to be on the new series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on BBC One's Blankety Blank.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the iconic game show, which sees celebs helping contestants by filling in the missing blanks, will be back for a brand new ten-part series this year after a one-off Christmas special in 2020.

If you want to appear on the show as a contestant - here's all you need to know!

Blankety Blank applications

The BBC is search for contestants to take part in the upcoming episodes.

The channel say: "We're searching for fun, confident, outgoing and entertaining people who think that they can fill in the blank word of a sentence and win big!

"There is no need for physical skills or a super brain and you will be helped along the way by a panel of famous faces who will attempt to match your answers!

"If you think you have what it takes then apply now and you could be walking away with some fantastic prizes and the coveted Blankety Blank cheque book and pen! "

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on 16 July 2021.

How does Blankety Blank work?

The new series will once again be presented by Bradley Walsh with each episode seeing a panel of six celebrities try to fill in the missing blanks over a series of rounds and help win some brilliant prizes for contestants.

Last year’s Christmas special celebrity panel included Jimmy Carr, Danny Jones, Emilia Fox, Anita Rani, Sue Perkins and Amir Khan - celebs for the new series are to be confirmed.

Bradley Walsh said: “I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank - so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it.

"I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.