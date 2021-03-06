Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance 'could be axed after just one series'

Gordon Ramsay's BBC One game show Bank Balance faces the axe after just one series.

Bank Balance launched in February, airing in a primetime 9PM slot on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The BBC describe the show as a "high-stakes, high-pressure, game show where contestants test their poise, precision, knowledge and nerve to succeed to build themselves a fortune, or see it come crashing down in an instant."

Viewing figures for the show saw it record fewer than 2 million viewers last week - although these numbers don't include those watching online or on catch up.

The Daily Star reports that a second series is "highly unlikely".

A source shared with the tabloid: "The top brass at the BBC are already saying they don’t know if they want to commit to a second series. Its future is hanging in the balance."

They added: "Its viewing figures are well below the average for its slot on BBC One"

A spokesperson for the BBC commented on the report: "It’s still on air with another week to go, so there is obviously no decision yet."

Bank Balance's final week of episodes start this Wednesday at 9PM. You can watch episodes online and on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

There will then be a one-off special for Comic Relief featuring Gordon's pal, Gino D’Acampo and his son, Luciano.

The Celebrity special will air Saturday, March 13 at 6PM, with Comic Relief 2021's main telethon set to air on Friday, 19 March on BBC One.

Gordon Ramsay said: “The amazing work that Comic Relief does is truly important. Never has it been more relevant to support those who need help, both here in the UK and internationally too."

He added of filming the special episode: "It was great fun to have Gino and Luciano on the show, clearly Luci gets his brains and his beauty from his Mum, let me tell you that boy is smart!!”