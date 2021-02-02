Red Nose Day 2021 date, hosts and specials revealed

Red Nose Day is back for 2021 - from the date to how to donate, here's all you need to know.

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day is hoping to bring the UK together (although we may be apart) through laughter and helping others, showing just how powerful humour can be through the toughest of times.

Advertisements

Red Nose Day 2021 will take place on Friday, 19 March.

As always there will be a special evening of television that will be broadcast live on BBC One as some of the nation’s favourite faces come together for a very special night of comedy, entertainment, music and much more besides.

Hosting will be Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry will present the show.

As part of the night, Dawn French will revive her much-loved character, Reverend Geraldine Granger while David Tennant and Michael Sheen join forces once again for a special instalment Staged

Also as part of this year's fund raising campaign, the BBC’s The One Show will see two celebrity team captains going head to head by competing in a race with a difference. More will be revealed on The One Show soon.

Advertisements

For more information on Red Nose Day and how to donate, visit comicrelief.com/rednoseday

A brand new plastic free, plant-based Red Nose is now on sale at Sainsbury’s and comicrelief.com/shop

Comic Relief co-founder, Sir Lenny Henry, said: “We all need cheering up, so this year Red Nose Day will be a bit different.

"Of course we want to raise as much money as possible for people who really need it in the UK and around the world. But we also want to make you smile and bring you some laughter over the coming weeks!"

To kick off the 2021 fundraiser a new short film (below) has been released today featuring projects supported by Comic Relief alongside supporters, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench, Karim Zeroual, Joe Lycett, Mo Gilligan, Roman Kemp, Shappi Khorsandi and Sir Lenny Henry, who discuss how comedy has helped them personally in different ways.