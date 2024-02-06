Cobra Kai announces its sixth and final season on Netflix

Fans of the hit series Cobra Kai have every reason to celebrate as the show gears up for what promises to be its most intense season yet.

The production for the sixth and final season is officially underway, marking the return of the epic saga that continues the riveting rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, more than three decades after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

The announcement came with an exhilarating message to the series’ loyal fanbase, dubbed the most badass fans out there, “Cobra Kai is officially back in production filming the BIGGEST. The BADDEST. The FINAL Season. See you in the dojo!”

Cobra Kai picks up over thirty years after the events that unfolded at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, delving into the never-ending conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The series has masterfully expanded on the legacy of the Karate Kid films, introducing new characters and storylines while remaining true to the heart of the original story.

The creative force behind the series includes Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, who have written and executive produced the show through their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

The ensemble cast features Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim and Griffin Santopietro, with Oona O’Brien also joining the ranks.

The first five seasons are available for streaming now on Netflix.