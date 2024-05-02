Sheridan Smith to star in new ITV drama I Fought The Law

Sheridan Smith is to star in brand new four-part ITV drama I Fought The Law.

Sheridan will play Ann Ming who fought to change the Double Jeopardy Law, and see her daughter’s murderer brought to justice.

Written by Jamie Crichton, the upcoming series is based on Ann Ming’s book For the Love of Julie.

It recounts how tenacious mother of three, Ann Ming, battled for 15 years so that her daughter’s murderer could finally face justice, having been controversially acquitted following two mistrials.

Ann Ming, who will act as consultant throughout the production process, said of the television adaptation: “I am very pleased that Hera Pictures will tell the story of my campaign to overturn the Double Jeopardy Law.

“My daughter’s killer was wrongfully acquitted, and a number of years later confessed to her murder, for which he could only be prosecuted for perjury due to the 800-year-old Double Jeopardy Law. I wasn’t going to let this stand in my way of getting justice for Julie.

“I’m overwhelmed that Sheridan Smith will be playing me. Having such an iconic and talented actress portray me is truly wonderful.”

Sheridan Smith added: “I am so honoured to have been asked to play the role of Ann Ming, a mother so determined to fight for justice for her murdered daughter that she spent 15 years campaigning for the Double Jeopardy Law to be changed.

“She is a truly courageous and remarkable woman to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude.”

in November 1989. Julie, a 22-year-old mother of a three-year-old son, Kevin, and wife to Andrew, vanished after her shift at a local pizza parlour.

Julie, who was raised in a warm, close-knit family by her parents Ann and Charlie, met a tragic end. Her body was discovered by Ann, shockingly concealed in the bathroom of her own home in January 1990, hidden there for 80 days. This discovery came despite thorough searches by police forensic teams immediately following her disappearance, who had failed to locate her.

Frustrated with the shortcomings of the Cleveland Constabulary’s investigation, Ann became an ardent critic, relentlessly pushing for answers and justice. She sought accountability for her daughter’s murder and challenged the effectiveness of the police’s efforts.

The drama captures the relentless pursuit of justice by Ann and her family, who advocate tirelessly in Julie’s memory. Ann, in her resolute and formidable manner, navigates her grief to confront and challenge the Criminal Justice System, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Law Commission, prominent Defence Barristers on television, the Government, the Lord Chancellor, the Attorney General, and two Home Secretaries in her formidable battle against the law.

I Fought The Law will air on ITV1 and ITVX.