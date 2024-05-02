Don Gilet revealed as Death in Paradise’s new lead detective

Don Gilet (Sherwood, EastEnders, The Beekeeper, Shetland) will be the new lead detective in hit crime drama Death in Paradise.

Making his debut in a feature-length Christmas special later this year, before a brand-new series in 2025, Gilet will play Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson – who arrives on the idyllic island of Saint Marie from London, and isn’t overly pleased with his new surroundings…

Gilet has recently begun filming in Guadeloupe, alongside returning Death in Paradise regulars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

Don Gilet said: “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it.

“It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time.

Tim Key, Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “Don is an amazing actor and we’re delighted that he’s joining us as the show enters another exciting new era. We’ve got huge plans for the new series and beyond, and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Mervin and to see what we’ve got in store…”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “We could not be happier to welcome Don to the series. Already known to BBC viewers from the likes of Sherwood, EastEnders, and Doctor Who, he’s long been one of the UK’s most exciting actors. Death in Paradise is in brilliant hands – roll on Christmas!”